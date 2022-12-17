WWE Hall of Famer JBL makes fun of personality, compares his show to old "Ding Dong" tag team

Former WWE Champion JBL mocked internet personality Greg Miller by comparing his newest show to WCW's Ding Dong tag team.

Greg Miller is the host of Peacock and WWE Network's latest show, "This Is Awesome," and he is ready to spout all things WWE that are simply awesome.

Earlier today, the WWE host took to Twitter to announce that season two of This Is Awesome show has been renewed and will kick off in January 2023.

While promoting season 2 of the show, Miller took a shot at John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and Wise Man Paul Heyman. Following the announcement of the new series, the WWE Hall of Famer didn't hold back his words.

In response to the tweet, John Bradshaw Layfield stated that the show being renewed is as stupid a decision as the Roller derby getting renewed once. However, the former WWE Champion didn't stop there, as he compared Greg Miller's show to WCW's Ding Dong tag team, which is referred to as the worst gimmick and contribution of the former rival promotion.

"Roller derby got renewed once, once. This is as bad of a decision as WCW's Ding Dong tag team," JBL wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

JBL recommended Vince McMahon to bring Finlay to WWE

The WWE Hall of Famer has been in the Stamford-based promotion since 1995. On that note, JBL claimed that he once suggested former CEO Vince McMahon to bring David Finlay Jr. to WWE.

David Finlay Jr. is a Northern Ireland-born former professional wrestler who now works for WWE as a trainer and assistant coach. Layfield and Finlay were employees of the Catch Wrestling Association in 1994. At WrestleMania 24, they engaged in a historic Belfast brawl.

During an episode of "Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw," Layfield discussed how, in the mid-1990s, he suggested to Mr. McMahon that he sign Finlay.

"When I signed with WWE, I met Vince for the first time in the office, had my tryout match; Jerry [Gerald Brisco] is the one who signed me, him and JJ Dillon agreed to sign me. At the end of the meeting, Vince says, 'is there anyone I should sign in Europe?' 'Yeah, Fit Finlay.' Vince says, half-jokingly, 'Well, if you were me, would you sign him instead of you?' I said, 'Absolutely. I'm serious. He's that good," Layfield said. [H/T - Fightful]

2x Hardcore Champ 🏆 @ESCOvTheGraps

WrestleMania 24 (3/30/2008)

⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ (7/10)



Note: I was initially watching for the MitB match, but seeing JBL and Finlay in a match w/ weapons, my mind changed. They was beating the shit outta each other like a classic hardcore match. Also s/o Hornswoggle Finlay vs JBLWrestleMania 24 (3/30/2008)⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ (7/10)Note: I was initially watching for the MitB match, but seeing JBL and Finlay in a match w/ weapons, my mind changed. They was beating the shit outta each other like a classic hardcore match. Also s/o Hornswoggle Finlay vs JBL WrestleMania 24 (3/30/2008)⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ (7/10)Note: I was initially watching for the MitB match, but seeing JBL and Finlay in a match w/ weapons, my mind changed. They was beating the shit outta each other like a classic hardcore match. Also s/o Hornswoggle 😂 https://t.co/rUkq11lV6o

Layfield currently serves as Baron Corbin's on-screen manager on WWE RAW. The self-proclaimed "Wrestling God" propelling Baron Corbin to new heights while also giving back to the industry is exceptionally inspiring.

What do you think of JBL making fun of Greg Miller? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes