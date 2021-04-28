"Best heel in the business" - WWE Hall of Famer has huge praise for Jake Paul

Jake Paul recently registered a massive victory over former MMA star Ben Askren in a boxing match. The YouTuber has brought a lot of mainstream attention and entertainment to the sport with his extremely unlikeable character.

One sport in which such characters thrive is the professional wrestling business. WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes that Jake Paul could just be the "best heel" in the business.

JBL recently conducted a Q&A on his YouTube channel where he answered a couple of fan questions. Towards the end of his video, JBL commented on the YouTuber turned boxer's personality.

Simply put, he believes that Jake Paul is the "best heel" out there and that he will be making a lot of money.

"Jake Paul! Best heel in the business. That kid is...I don't know if he knows how to behave or if he's just hated and goes with it. But either way he is gonna make a lot of money, until he get's beat, which if he picks the right opponent, it may be quite a while," said JBL.

Paul is currently on top of the world, coming off one of the most financially lucrative matches in the history of boxing. It will be interesting to see what is next in store for the YouTuber.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest doesn't believe Jake Paul is a real fighter

Despite dominating Ben Askren, many people do not consider Jake Paul to be a real fighter. One such person is WWE and RAW superstar Damian Priest.

In a previous episode of RAW, The Archer of Infamy claimed that The Miz is as delusional as Jake Paul for thinking he's a real fighter.

"Miz, you are as delusional as Jake Paul thinking her's a real fighter."

- Damian Priest #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dH3OJBLMmx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 20, 2021

Jake Paul's brother Logan recently worked with WWE at WrestleMania 37. Perhaps the company could get Jake on next year's card for a match against Damian Priest.

