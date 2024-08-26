WWE Hall of Famer JBL sends bold warning ahead of RAW

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) delivered a bold warning ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. This week's show will air live from Rhode Island and is the final episode of the red brand ahead of Bash in Berlin on August 31.

JBL has been making surprise appearances as of late outside of WWE. He recently showed up in Game Changer Wrestling and attacked Effy. He also appeared at AAA TripleMania XXXII on August 17 and accompanied Nic Nemeth (formerly known as Dolph Ziggler) to the ring for his match against Alberto El Patrón.

The Hall of Famer took to Instagram today to send a warning ahead of tonight's episode of RAW. He shared an image of himself working out and noted he could make an appearance anywhere moving forward.

"Dios de la lucha. Wrestling God. Whatever language, whatever country. Arrive. Clothesline somebody. Leave," he wrote.

WWE legend JBL claims he wants popular star to write his comeback music

JBL recently shared that he wanted Joe Hendry to write his comeback music if he were to return to the ring.

The veteran has not wrestled since the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble match. Joe Hendry is a TNA star but has been making appearances on NXT in recent weeks. He will be challenging Ethan Page for the NXT Championship this Sunday at No Mercy.

Hendry became quite popular after his entrance music went viral, and JBL took to social media recently to praise the 36-year-old. JBL claimed his entrance music was the greatest thing he had seen in years and wanted Hendry to write his comeback theme.

"I never thought anything would equal "Rap is Crap" by the West Texas Rednecks, but @joehendry has done it. This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can’t love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IbelieveinJoeHendry."

You can check out JBL's message in the post below:

JBL is a former WWE Champion and was also a part of the popular tag team Acolytes Protection Agency (APA) with Ron Simmons (Farooq). It will be interesting to see if the 57-year-old gets the opportunity to return to WWE television down the line.

