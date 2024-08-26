What time will WWE Bash in Berlin start? Start time, date, and more explored

WWE Bash in Berlin is the next premium live event on the Stamford-based promotion's PLE schedule. This is the first time the wrestling juggernaut has been organizing a premium live event in Germany, marking a milestone in its history.

Bash in Berlin will emanate from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2024. Since it will be in Europe, the show timings will differ from what fans are used to for most of the premium live events.

The show will begin at 6:30 PM local time (i.e., Central European Time/CET). The following are the timings for WWE Bash in Berlin in various USA time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT/PT): 09:30 AM

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 11:30 AM

Eastern Time (ET): 12:30 PM

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The following are the start times for the premium live event in other time zones:

British Summer Time (BST/GMT): 5:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2:30 AM

India Standard Time (IST): 10:00 PM

Expand Tweet

Where to watch WWE Bash in Berlin?

WWE fans in the USA will be able to watch the premium live event on Peacock. The platform offers live streaming and on-demand plays for monthly and yearly premiums.

Fans residing outside the United States will be able to stream the show on WWE Network, which is also available at a monthly premium. Fans residing in India will be able to watch the show on SonyLiv App and Sony Sports Network.

WWE has an exciting experience planned for the PLE weekend

The Stamford-based promotion will bring the largest collection of Bash in Berlin merchandise to East Side Mall from August 29, 2024, to August 31, 2024. Fans could expect to see Superstar merchandise, mini-titles, collectibles, and much more.

Furthermore, there will also be a Superstar Meet and Greet where fans will be able to meet their favorite superstar. So far, Carmelo Hayes and Chelsea Green have been advertised for the Meet and Greet.

You can find the updated match card for WWE Bash in Berlin here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.