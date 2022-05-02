WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett escorted out of building after controversial segment at TripleMania XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is still drawing a considerable amount of heat from wrestling fans in 2022.

Last night, Jarrett interrupted a lifetime achievement ceremony for AAA legend Latin Lover in his hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. Jarrett received a tremendous amount of heat from the live crowd throughout the segment for his controversial comments on the microphone.

In the end, he was run off by Latin Lover and a returning Vampiro, who is well known in Mexico but most famous in the US for his run with WCW.

In an update from Lucha Libre Online, it seems the wrestling commission in Monterrey was prepared for Jarrett's antics this time around. They confiscated the tortillas that the WWE Hall of Famer planned to throw into the crowd as he has done at AAA events in the past.

Even without the tortillas, security reportedly had to stop "multiple fans" who attempted to hop the guardrail and attack Jarrett and his wife Karen, who also took part in the angle last night.

Jeff Jarrett's heat with the Monterrey crowd was so intense that he had to be escorted out of the venue by eight members of security for his own safety. The company also had to provide additional security at Jarrett's hotel after the show due to overzealous fans wanting to get their hands on the former NWA Champion.

This isn't Jeff Jarrett's first time causing problems in Mexico

Jeff Jarrett has a long history of causing trouble down in Mexico. The WWE Hall of Famer nearly caused a riot in 2005 when he appeared at a AAA event in Mexico City. During that incident, fans rushed the ring and threw rocks at Jarrett, who responded by throwing tortillas at them, enraging the crowd further.

This was hardly the first time he had to be escorted from the arena by city police, however, as he'd done something similar the year before after defeating Latin Lover at a AAA event.

While there were no visible objects thrown last night, it seems the fans in Mexico have not forgiven the Hall of Famer.

What do you make of what went down last night with Jeff Jarrett at AAA TripleMania XXX? Do you think there are right and wrong ways to get heat in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

