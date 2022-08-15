"I think he’s got possibilities" - WWE Hall of Famer interested in managing Omos

Under MVP, Omos hasn't had the most success on WWE RAW in the last few months.

Omos, when he was aligned with AJ Styles, proved to be a lot more successful venture for the giant than what he found with MVP. But perhaps a WWE Hall of Famer manager from the past could step in and help The Nigerian Giant get to the next level.

The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss various subjects. When asked if there was anyone on today's WWE roster that he would like to manage, Hart pointed out that the RAW Superstar is someone he believes has many possibilities.

“I think Omos. I like him,” Jimmy Hart said. “I think he’s got possibilities. He’s pretty young. He’s got great size and everything else. He’s somebody if I had the opportunity to try to get him where he needs to get to. Plus, I had King Kong Bundy and Earthquake and Typhoon and all the bigger guys back then. But I think that would be great.” [From 3:52 - 4:23]

Jimmy Hart compares Omos to the larger-than-life characters from back in his era

The size and appearance of WWE Superstars have evolved over the last several decades, and Jimmy Hart believes everyone nowadays is very athletic.

Although, back in his day, the wrestling manager was surrounded by larger-than-life characters like Big John Studd and Hulk Hogan, which is evidently what attracts Hart to someone like Omos.

“Well, you know, everyone we had back then, whether it was Randy Savage or John Studd or Hulk Hogan or whoever, they were all bigger-than-life characters," Jimmy Hart said. "The guys now, they’re very athletic and very good, and we love them all and they do a tremendous job, they really do.” [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Jimmy Hart's comments? Would you like to see him back on RAW and SmackDown managing some younger talents? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

