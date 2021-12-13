"It cracked my jaw" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals that he was once injured by Roddy Piper

Jimmy Hart wants you to know it wasn't easy for managers in WWE during the 1980s.

WWE Hall of Famer, The Mouth of the South Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects. When speaking about some of the worst bumps in his wrestling career, he talked about the time "Rowdy" Roddy Piper broke his jaw at WrestleMania III.

"I got my jaw broken at WrestleMania 3," Jimmy Hart revealed. "I was doing that match with — well, I had three matches — but one of the matches was with Adrian Adonis against ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. When Piper gave me that shot on the outside, it cracked my jaw. Didn’t tell a lot of people about it, but I had to chew gum very, very gently for a while. But, that was a good shot."

Vince McMahon gave Jimmy Hart the megaphone in WWE

Jimmy Hart also revealed that it was none other than Vince McMahon himself who presented him with the megaphone in WWE. But while the megaphone was McMahon's idea, it was Hart's idea to paint it.

"Vince is the one that got me the megaphone," Jimmy Hart said. "I was carrying a cane when I was in Memphis and I went to New York, one day Vince came in and says, 'This is gonna be your new gimmick.' It wasn’t painted, of course. I said, 'Can I paint it?' He goes, 'Do whatever you want to with it.' So, that really was a great part of my career, the megaphone."

