"SummerSlam is going to be bigger and better than ever"- WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart on why this year's event will be special (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart shared his thoughts on the company's upcoming Premium Live Event, SummerSlam.

The show will emanate from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Biggest Party of the Summer is headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who will clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match.

Jimmy Hart re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2011 for a second stint and started his wrestling career in Memphis Wrestling, a wrestling promotion based in Memphis, Tennessee.

On an exclusive interview with Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jimmy spoke about SummerSlam taking place in a city close to his heart:

"It is unbelievable. You know, we've got music here. You know, music, we're always wide open, tons of tourists in town. It looks like SummerSlam is going to be bigger and better than ever." (from 1:22 to 1:32)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart opened up about his time with Memphis Wrestling

Jimmy Hart was one of the most popular wrestling icons during his time with Memphis Wrestling and WWF. He managed many top professional wrestlers, including Bret Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. Hart was a member of rock band The Gentrys before he was involved in professional wrestling.

On the same interview with Bill Gilmore, the WWE Hall of Famer reminisced about his old days:

"Memphis, TN was our territory many, many years ago, Memphis Championship Wrestling. But every Saturday morning we do live TV in Memphis and then every Saturday night, we'd come up here to do our wrestling while here at the fairgrounds. Back in the day, he was talking about my group, The Gentrys. We had a million-seller record back in 1965. I was so lucky I got to cut over at Sun Studio."

He continued and spoke about the people he met:

"I got to meet Elvis Presley, I got to meet Jerry Lee Lewis. I got to meet, I can't say Johnny Cash, a lot of people say if Jimmy Hart's lips are moving, he's lying. So I'm not gonna lie about that. But it was just a great Air Force back then." (from 0:31 to 1:10)

Hart left WWF in 1993. He returned to old hunting ground in 2011 after working with multiple other promotions. He is an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion and has hosted various house shows.

