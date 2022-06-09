WWE Legend Johnny Rodz undergoes heart surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz recently underwent heart surgery, a new social media post has revealed.

Rodz performed for WWE back when it was known as WWWF and earned his place in the Hall of Fame for his work during this era. He appeared for WWWF in its early days, and was featured on the cards from as far back as 1965. He was most notably known as "Unpredictable" Johnny Rodz during his time with the company, and competed against the likes of Ivan Putski.

The 85-year-old hasn't been in the best health in recent times, and he took to Instagram to confirm that he'd undergone open heart surgery. In a social media post, the Hall of Famer confirmed the success of the procedure, which took place in Staten Island, New York. He also made a tweet thanking the doctor who performed the operation.

“This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion” he wrote.

Johnny Rodz @rodzjohnny This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion This Doctor is the best in my world not because he has my pro. Wrestling title he also gave me life I gave him a hell of a battle now he is my champion https://t.co/RTJnu3G84u

When was Johnny Rodz inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Johnny Rodz was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 1996.

Inducted by Arnold Skaaland, the class also included the likes of inaugural Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson, Vince McMahon Sr, and Gorilla Monsoon, among other big names.

Rodz performed his last match in June 1985 and lost to Gama Singh. He did not officially retire from the in-ring competition until 1999, and even made a few appearances for TNA in 2007 alongside LAX.

There will hopefully be an extended period of good health for Rodz following his procedure. You can read more about him by clicking here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far