WWE Hall of Famer Kane speaks out on gun control debate

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has voiced his opinion and put out a claim regarding the gun debate sweeping through the United States at the moment

The discourse has resurfaced following a recent shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Many current and former wrestling stars have shared their own reactions to the incident.

Quoting a tweet from Hannah Cox, Jacobs, the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, opened up about his thoughts on gun violence in America and highlighted a statistic.

"Every violent death is a tragedy. That said, the mainstream media would have you believe that America is the land of gun violence and mass shootings when, in fact, as @HannahDCox points out, our per capita rates of gun deaths are actually much lower than many other countries," tweeted Jacobs.

It's important to note that this report has been criticized, as the source of the data is unclear.

Kane last appeared on WWE programming in a segment with Ezekiel

Glenn Jacobs may be the Mayor of Knox County and not the Big Red Machine anymore, but his relationship with WWE is seemingly quite strong.

He recently appeared on an episode of RAW emanating from Knoxville, Tennessee. Jacobs shared a hilarious moment with Ezekiel, where both men were talking about their doppelgängers - Kane and Elias.

The Big Red Machine's last match in WWE came at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He entered at number 18 and lasted just under two minutes before being eliminated by Damian Priest.

Ezekiel and Priest hold prominent roles on WWE programming today. Priest is part of Finn Balor's faction alongside Rhea Ripley; the three of them handed Edge a shocking beatdown on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Ezekiel, on the other hand, is involved in a heated feud with Kevin Owens. The latter is determined to prove to the world that Ezekiel and Elias are the same person, forming the crux of their story as well as the former Kane's last segment on WWE TV.

