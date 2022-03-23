WWE Hall of Famer on Kevin Owens' RAW segment

Legendary WWE Superstar Mick Foley shared his thoughts on the opening segment of RAW that saw Kevin Owens impersonate "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

This week's edition of RAW opened with Stone Cold's theme song playing. But Owens walked to the ring instead, dressed just like the beloved legend. Wearing a bald cap and a full Austin get-up. KO cut a promo as Stone Cold before the latter's music hit again. But this twist was simply another ruse by Owens, who then stunned a member of the ring crew before the segment ended.

Impressed with what he saw on the red brand, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to commend KO for his work. Here's what The Hardcore Legend had to say about the opening segment:

"MAN, I LOVE THIS TYPE OF THING! Great job by KO to open the show! #RAW @FightOwensFight,"- Mick tweeted.

Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on Kevin Owens' segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also commented on the opening segment of RAW. He argued that the company may have annoyed the audience when it played The Texas Rattlesnake's music for the second time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that WWE messed with the fans and took some of the heat away from Owens.

"When you hit that music a second time, now you're really screw*ng the audience," said Russo. "I'm not sure that heat goes to Owens and not the promotion. When you hit that music a second time you're really screw*ng the audience, people that paid money to be there. I don't know if I would've agreed to do that because I don't think that the heat goes to Owens because Owens isn't queuing the music from the middle of the ring. That was the only thing I didn't like about it, really, kind of, screw*ng the audience."

Kevin Owens and Stone Cold will come face-to-face at WrestleMania 38 when the former will host The Toughest S.O.B at the most stupendous KO Show in history.

