WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is back in training

Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle is 51 years old. However, if you look at his latest photo on Twitter, you would be hard-pressed to correctly guess the age of the former WWE Champion.

Angle hasn't wrestled since his "retirement" match at WWE WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort to Baron Corbin. However, seems to be in the best shape of his life if his latest photos and videos on social media are any indication.

With rumors making the rounds last month of Angle almost returning to IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory, one has to question if he's trying to tell the world something without actually giving it away.

Is former WWE star Kurt Angle training for a return to the ring?

In Angle's latest tweet on Twitter, he showed off a picture of him working out and looked absolutely jacked.

"D*** it feels good to be able to train hard again.....feeling like I'm in my 30's #MilkDoesTheBodyGood #HealthyMindset #WorkHardPlayHard #WakeUpAndWorkForIt #itstrue"

Beyond the fact that this proves Angle absolutely loves hashtags a little too much, it also appears like the WWE Hall of Famer is clearly training hard for something. But what could it be?

Every day is Olympic Day at the Angle household. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/ynlq01zy9o — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) November 18, 2020

Is there a chance that Angle is on his way back to IMPACT after all? Angle did spend a good stretch of his career with IMPACT, back when it was known as TNA Wrestling. But, there's also a chance Angle is getting ready to debut somewhere else.

Angle's last independent wrestling show before returning to WWE for his final run was against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a steel cage match. Both men have had immense praise for one another over the years. Is it possible that Angle could be coming in to do something with AEW?

Nothing is certain right now, but it is certainly something that fans should be watching closely. It wouldn't surprise anyone to see the former WWE and TNA Hall of Famer return to the ring sometime in 2021.