"Damn true" - WWE Hall of Famer looks back on his iconic segment with John Cena

Kurt Angle has reminisced about his iconic rap battle against John Cena from 19 years ago.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. However, he was equally famous for his humor and wit during his time in the company. One such instance occurred in 2003 when Angle went toe-to-toe with the Doctor of Thuganomics in a rap battle.

Taking to Twitter, Angle replied to a fan who posted a video of the segment. In reaction to the hilarious verse, the Hall of Famer recently wrote:

"It's damn true. Lol."

Angle officially retired as an active in-ring competitor at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin. Shortly after losing, he transitioned into the role of a producer in WWE.

Cena went from strength to strength in WWE after that segment. 19 years on, he is now a 16-time World Champion and has made a name for himself in Hollywood as well.

John Cena recently sent a message to the current WWE US Champion Theory

In his first WWE appearance in 2002, Cena confronted Kurt Angle and gained notoriety in the industry. Theory could elevate himself to a different level should he do the same and take on the Leader of the Cenation.

The current WWE US Champion recently mocked Cena at a live event, and on social media. However, the 16-time champion didn't take the former's message to heart and sent a rather motivational message instead.

On Cena's 45th birthday, Theory took to Twitter to send him a message along with a sarcastic apology. The legend responded with the following:

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes."

Theory recently teased a SummerSlam match against the Hollywood star. It remains to be seen if that can come to fruition and if Cena will return for another summer with WWE.

