"It was weird. It was very uncomfortable" - WWE Hall of Famer on kissing Stephanie McMahon in front of her father

Before rising to power behind the scenes, Stephanie McMahon was a prominent character on WWE programming every week.

While Stephanie is a Co-CEO of WWE today alongside Nick Khan, she once took part in some of the riskiest storylines the company ever produced, including a love triangle with her husband Triple H and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer went in-depth about how uncomfortable it was to kiss Stephanie McMahon two feet from her father and his boss Vince McMahon:

"It was weird. It was very uncomfortable," Kurt Angle said. "Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I'm not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this."

Due to the circumstances, Angle was very careful not to step across any lines. His bland technique even prompted Stephanie to tell him that he kissed like a fish:

"So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I'm nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad's watching? Plus you're married to Triple H." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

WWE is looking very different so far under Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

It's only been a few weeks since Vince McMahon retired from WWE, and his daughter and son-in-law have taken over a majority of things behind the scenes for the company.

With Triple H in charge of creative and talent relations, RAW and SmackDown are already feeling considerably different than what the WWE Universe is used to seeing.

Notable changes include the drastic increase in time that wrestling matches are given and the abrupt recasting of several face-heel alignments, most notably Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Additionally, directionless stars like Ciampa may be getting a push while others such as Theory seem to be trending downward.

If Triple H and Stephanie McMahon continue shaking things up, it seems only a matter of time before RAW and SmackDown become weekly must-see television for wrestling fans once again.

