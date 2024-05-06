WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reacts after his son walks out on wrestler at big event; worked with top name

Kurt Angle's son, Kody, has always been in love with wrestling and now he was part of a wrestling event.

The WWE Hall of Famer's son posted a picture with Jay Lethal. He appeared with the star at the Strawberry Slam 2024 event and walked out with him for his match against Colby Carter.

He posted a reel from the event on his Instagram, where he can be seen leading an irate Jay Lethal away from the ring, while the star seemed to be annoyed with him and protesting the whole way. Angle was done and decided to walk out on him.

The video can be seen here.

In the reply section to the video his son posted, Kurt Angle also commented on it. He sent a message saying that he was proud of him.

Kurt Angle left a comment in the video

It remains to be seen if he chooses to enter a ring and wrestle any time soon.

Kurt Angle's son wants to be like Jay Lethal

Karen Jarrett and Kurt Angle's son, Kody, has always loved wrestling and said that he was interested in it. He also admired Jay Lethal and as it turned out, he even shaved his head in the past so that he could be more like his hero.

His mother shared the incident in an interview.

"Kody shaved his head, went into his bathroom and got like a trimmer thing, shaver thing that was my grandfather's, shaved his head to be like Jay Lethal. When he grasps onto something, he's all in."

He has also apparently learned a lot from Jeff Jarrett and said that the Hall of Famer's son wanted Lethal to train him.

"Thomas Latimer trains with some of the people there. That's who Kody wants to train him. He wants to go there and then he wants to go stay in Florida and he wants to have Jay train him. He's got everything planned out."