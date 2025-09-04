WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has made several appearances for the product under the Triple H-led creative regime. Recently, the Olympic Gold medalist shared a rare personal update regarding her daughter.

Kurt Angle retired from professional wrestling in 2019 when he lost a one-on-one match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. The multi-time world champion dedicated his life after wrestling to his family, and he recently joined the RAF as a sports analyst.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Michelle McCool asked the Hall of Famer a question about his daughter when she cosplayed her father in a post on Instagram. The 56-year-old WWE veteran revealed that his daughter, Nikoletta, has started her wrestling training under the tutelage of Angle's brother, Eric.

"Yeah, she's doing really well in wrestling. Yeah, my brother Eric is training her. She's getting good," Angle said.

Kurt Angle recalls a conversation with Vince McMahon before WWE release

Kurt Angle was in a terrible mental space in 2006 and desperately wanted his release. However, Vince McMahon was not ready to give him the said release until the Hall of Famer had a serious conversation with him.

In an appearance on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, the 6-time WWE and 6-time TNA World Champion revealed his final conversation with Vince McMahon, which granted him his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

"I had a meeting with Vince [McMahon], and I begged him that I couldn't do this anymore. I said, 'Listen Vince, I think I'm going to k**l myself.' And I didn't mean I was going to commit suicide. I meant that I was going to OD on pills. When I said that, Vince put his hands up in the air, he said listen, 'You're released. Don't worry about it. Go home, take six months off, come back and I'll renew your contract'," Angle said.

Luckily, Kurt Angle got better in time and eventually got the opportunity to retire in the Stamford-based promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Six Feet Under and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

