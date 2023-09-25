WWE Hall of Famer on likelihood of returning for 2024 Royal Rumble

A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed the possibility of entering the Royal Rumble match next year. The former two-time WWE Women's Champion stated that her elimination from Royal Rumble 2022 still hurts.

Royal Rumble is one of the company's most anticipated premium live events, where fans often witness multiple returns from Hall of Famers. Molly Holly is one such wrestler who has appeared in Royal Rumble matches after her retirement. We may also see her in 2024.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer claimed to feel the effects of her elimination from the 2022 edition of the match to this day. The current WWE producer entered at number 27 only to get eliminated by Nikki Cross.

"I’m still recovering from that. It hurt so bad, so, I mean, I won’t say that I won’t be in it, but if it turns out I’m not, just know that I’m completely content, not getting beat up and I’m not currently training to win."

The 46-year-old added

"It’s always possible to be in the Rumble, I love the Rumble, so exciting, so fun. I still feel Nikki Cross’ hits from the last time I was there." [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Molly Holly has been part of the Royal Rumble match on multiple occasions, having appeared in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 editions. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer makes an appearance in 2024 or not.

Molly Holly took a shot at Vince McMahon in her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech

Molly Holly got a well-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2021. In her speech, the former champion took a jibe at Vince McMahon.

"There's only been two people who've had their heads shaved at WrestleMania. One was the most influential person to step foot in a wrestling ring, the other was Vince McMahon."

Molly Holly had to shave her head when she lost a Title vs. Hair match to Victoria at WrestleMania 20. Vince McMahon lost his hair at Wrestlemania 23. He was in Umaga's corner for the fight, while Donald Trump was with Bobby Lashley. Lashley beat Umaga, and Vince McMahon had his head shaved.

Which Hall of Famer do you wish to see at Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.