WWE Hall of Famer Lita makes huge announcement

Four-time WWE Women's Champion and Hall of Famer Lita made a huge announcement on social media. The legendary star is celebrating her 25th anniversary in pro wrestling.
The living legend began her career in Mexico, training for more than a year before making her in-ring debut in January 1999. She signed with ECW three months later, and her work there caught the eye of WWE. She joined the Stamford-based promotion in July 1999 and officially made her television debut seven months later as the valet of Essa Rios.
Later in 2000, Lita would become part of Team Xtreme with Matt and Jeff Hardy. She would turn into one of the most influential female WWE stars, main eventing Monday Night RAW against Trish Stratus in December 2004. She retired in 2006 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.
In an Instagram post, the 50-year-old legend announced that there will be new dates for her 25th anniversary tour. Most of the locations are in the United States, but she's also scheduled to travel to Wales in August and Scotland in October.
"Come help me celebrate 25 years of Lita this year More dates to come Where else should I stop by in 2025?? Let me and @gilbertboyas know and we’ll make it happen! Hope to see you all soon," the Hall of Famer wrote.
Back in December 2024, The Queen of Extreme and Trish Stratus celebrated the 20th anniversary of their RAW main event match with an event in Columbus, Ohio, at the Galaxycon.
Lita is open to a WWE return
Speaking to Inside The Ropes back in January, Lita was asked about returning to WWE as a full-timer. Her bestie, Trish Stratus, had another run with the company and had a long, entertaining feud with Becky Lynch.
For the four-time Women's Champion, it's all about timing and the right story. She's also happy in retirement, so either way works for her.
"I feel really happy and really at peace with what I've done. If I never step foot in the ring, I'm good with that. But at the same time, my body feels really good. They're doing such awesome stuff with the women now," The Queen of Extreme said. [From 15:45 - 16:00]
The legend's last match was at WrestleMania 39 when she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to beat Damage CTRL.