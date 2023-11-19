WWE Hall of Famer Lita shares cryptic update ahead of Survivor Series WarGames

It has been more than seven months since the WWE Universe saw Lita when she was being attacked by long-time friend and rival Trish Stratus.

On the April 10 edition of RAW, The Extreme Diva was attacked backstage. It was a mystery at the time, but Stratus herself later revealed that she had to take out Lita before she stepped into a feud with Becky Lynch.

While Stratus has since been part of a lengthy storyline and only left WWE a few weeks ago, the former four-time Women's Champion has been on the sidelines but recently dropped an interesting tease.

The veteran took to her Instagram stories to share a completion of photos from her time in WWE with the caption "Thank you 2023." This could be a reflection as the year comes to an end or a tease ahead of this weekend's Survivor Series.

Is Lita dropping a tease here?

Will Trish Stratus and Lita make their return at the WWE Survivor Series?

Trish Stratus have been both friends and enemies in WWE over the past few decades, and that could once again become the focus of the Women's Division at Survivor Series if Stratus makes her return to cost Zoey Stark against Rhea Ripley.

Stratus could make her return to exact some revenge since many fans have noted that she is currently free from her ongoing tour the night of Survivor Series. This would then allow the Extreme Diva to return and finally respond to the Hall of Famer following that attack, something that many fans have questioned over the past seven months.

Stratus was attacked by Zoey Stark following her loss at Payback a few months ago, and now she could return to cost her the Women's Championship at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night.

Do you think Trish and her long-term rival will return to WWE this weekend? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

