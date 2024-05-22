WWE Hall of Famer Lita shares unfortunate personal update

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently shared a rare personal update as she filed a report for a stolen item. The Extreme Diva has been on and off with WWE as she makes sporadic appearances with the company and aspires to contribute to the women's division even after retiring from full-time in-ring competition.

Lita shared an unfortunate update on Instagram when she posted about her missing scooter. The star's vehicle was stolen, and a complaint has been registered.

The former Women's Champion spoke about the good times she's had with the scooter over the past 15 years and hopes that her vehicle hasn't been dismantled for parts since it went missing.

"It has been registered as stolen. If you’re in the Bay Area please share. Maybe I can find her before she’s chopped and stripped 🥹 These pics are from happier days over the years. I haven’t known a life without my scoot in 15 years. I’ve put so many miles on these 2 wheels- she was a little beat up- but I wouldn’t have traded her for anything. 🥹🥹"

Lita had a short run with WWE post-retirement

A few years ago, Hall of Famer Lita returned to professional wrestling and confronted Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on their respective brands. In the end, she faced The Man for her title in Saudi Arabia and lost.

Later, she made another appearance on Monday Night RAW and aligned with Lynch against Damage CTRL. Moreover, the duo was joined by Trish Stratus, leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch and Lita captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and defeated Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in California.

After WrestleMania 39, Trish Stratus secretly took out The Extreme Diva and cost her team its title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before feuding with Becky Lynch for a while on Monday Night RAW.