WWE Hall of Famer made a request to Randy Orton ahead of RAW Legends Night

Mere hours before tonight's WWE RAW Legends Night, Randy Orton took to Twitter and teased that he might attack one of the legends on the special episode. Orton was dubbed "The Legend Killer" back when he was a young gun in WWE and took down a string of WWE greats around that time.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik noticed Randy Orton's tweet and made a request to him for RAW Legends Night. The WWE legend told Orton that he wouldn't be appearing on the show and asked The Viper to "break their backs" for him.

RANDY BUBBA IM NOT THERE SO PLEASE BREAK THEIR BACKS FOR ME — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 5, 2021

Randy Orton's Legend Killer persona was a big hit back in the day

Following SummerSlam 2003, Randy Orton began dubbing himself "The Legend Killer", and started targeting big names from WWE's past. Orton's Unforgiven 2003 match against Shawn Michaels was promoted as "Legend vs. Legend Killer", with Orton coming out on top when all was said and done.

Here's Randy Orton talking about The Legend Killer being an excellent fit to feud with The Fiend:

The story's there because, I think it was 2017, maybe 2016 that I was actually in the Wyatt Family. I got to wrestle Bray at WrestleMania. Beat him for the title. If The Fiend has a bone to pick with anybody, it will be the Legend Killer. It will be very interesting.

Personally, I think I tend to perform the best with a certain type of character, type of WWE Superstar and Bray Wyatt doesn't really fit that mold. But I think with his ability to tell a story, his ability to portray the characters he's come up with so well, I think that it's something that we would have to do in the future. Hopefully, The Fiend is around for a long time and he's the new Undertaker, and I can't see how we'd miss each other if that is the case

Randy Orton brought back this character in 2020 when he attacked WWE Hall of Famer Edge following the latter's Royal Rumble appearance. Over the next several months, Orton attacked the likes of Shawn Michaels, Christian, Ric Flair, and Big Show. Tonight on RAW Legends Night, Randy Orton confronted several legends and berated them, plus scored a big victory over Jeff Hardy.