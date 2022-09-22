WWE Hall of Famer claims Cora Jade has stolen her gimmick on NXT

Is Cora Jade attempting to steal a WWE Hall of Famer's gimmick?

Earlier this year on WWE NXT 2.0, Jade turned on her friend and tag team partner Roxanne Perez before throwing her title in the trash can, which immediately gave everyone in the WWE Universe Madusa vibes.

Madusa, known in WWE as Alundra Blayze, famously appeared on WCW Nitro in December 1995 and dropped the WWF Women's Championship in a garbage can on live TV.

Madusa recently sat down with Scott Fishman of SEScoops to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about Cora Jade recently throwing one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the trash, Madusa questioned whether the young NXT upstart was trying to steal her gimmick or not.

"The Cora Jade throwing the belt in the trash, what was that? They keep trying to steal my gimmick," Madusa said. "What is that? You'll never be able to do it. The thing is when I saw that, I said, 'Well damn at least that b**** got to keep her job." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Would Madusa like to step into the ring with someone like Cora Jade?

While the WWE Hall of Famer has taken part in some 24/7 Championship shenanigans in recent years, she hasn't wrestled an actual match since 2018.

The match in question was a battle royale as part of WWE Evolution back in October 2018. Prior to that, Madusa hadn't competed since WCW Fall Brawl 2000.

When asked if she'd be interested in coming out of retirement to have one last match, Madusa gave the iconic line that so many wrestlers love to use: Never say never.

"Never say never. That damn saying is such a trademark in this business because you can't," Madusa said. "I've never had a retirement match and I would love to have a retirement match, but that may have gone and sailed." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Madusa's comments? Would you like to see the WWE Hall of Famer have one more match against someone like Cora Jade? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

