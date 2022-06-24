WWE Legend Madusa gets a challenge from legendary rival 

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa's old rival Nakano has challenged her on social media.

During her first appearance on WCW television, the former WWF Women's Champion dropped her championship belt into a trash can, live on air. During her run with WCW, the promotion was without a Women's Championship, but Alundra Blayze managed to win the men's championship, the WCW Cruiserweight Title, on one occasion.

Before her WWF and WCW runs, the former Women's Champ was a big star in Japan. This is doubtless the reason why her style matched with that of Japanese wrestling legend Bull Nakano when the two clashed in WCW. In one of Medusa's Instagram posts, Nakano tried to re-ignite the rivalry. Blayze shared a photo of the two women, on which Bull commented that she wanted to wrestle her great rival again in the United States.

"I want to play Medusa again in the United States. Does this feeling reach somewhere?" Nakano wrote.

Madusa then responded to Nakano with another Instagram post

Nakano's comments caught Madusa's attention as she made a whole new post in response to the challenge.

Taking a screenshot of the Japanese-born star's comments, Alundra noted that Nakano's feelings had reached her. She then asked if anyone else felt the same way.

The post even caught the eye of former IMPACT Wrestling star Marti Belle, who shared some wide-eyed emojis in response.

It will be interesting to see if a match will materialise between the two women in the near future. You can read all the latest WWE news updates by clicking right here.

