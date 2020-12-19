WWE Hall of Famer Madusa honoured with PWI Lifetime Achievement in pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and former Women's champion, Madusa received the PWI Stanley Weston Award for Lifetime Achievement in pro wrestling. The annual award goes to those who have dedicated their lives and has been a trailblazer in the world of wrestling. This year the honour goes to the Madusa aka Alundra Blayze.

Upon receiving the award Madusa had the following to say;

"It is with great emotion and humbling that my peers chose me with such a prestigious award. It is with great honor to be recognized. It has been an amazing journey in both of my entertainment careers and I’m quite not done yet. As I look back I wouldn’t of been able to be where."

It is with great emotion and humbling that my peers chose me with such a prestigious award. It is with great honor to be recognized. It has been an amazing journey in both of my entertainment careers and I’m quite not done yet😉 As I look back I wouldn’t of been able to be where https://t.co/torGAMJNBx pic.twitter.com/a5i6XViZ87 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) December 18, 2020

Madusa was a trailblazer for women's wrestling

Madusa is a legend in women's wrestling. Her matches with Bull Nakano in All Japan Pro Wrestling put her on the map. She was a legitimate fighter who performed at the highest level in one of the toughest companies in history.

She would sign for WCW in 1991 and become a member of the Dangerous Alliance. In 1993, she signed with WWE where she immediately captured the vacant WWE World Women's Championship. The company were restarting their women's division after a three-year hiatus and would base it entirely around Madusa, who was known as Alundra Blayze at that time.

Alundra Blayze on WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE would bring her legendary rivalry with Bull Nakano to their programming and the two warriors fought over the title throughout 1993 and into 1994. Blayze would join WCW the following year while she was still WWE Women's champion and drop the title into the trash on live TV in what was one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

Madusa returned to WWE to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2018, was an entrant in the Women's battle royal at Evolution.

Advertisement

As either Madusa or Alundra Blayze, she was a true trailblazer for women's wrestling in America, and her influence is still felt to this day.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Madusa on receiving the PWI Stanley Weston Award for Lifetime Achievement in pro wrestling.