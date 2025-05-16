WWE Hall of Famer makes bold Jacob Fatu prediction: "They're right there"

Jacob Fatu made his debut in WWE last year as a member of The Bloodline. He defeated LA Knight at this year's WrestleMania to win the United States Championship. On his 83 weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff, made some bold predictions about Jacob's future in the company.

Eric Bischoff is one of the most renowned figures in professional wrestling. On his podcast, the former WCW Senior Vice President talked about Jacob Fatu's immense success in the company. He claimed that Jacob, along with Bron Breakker, will be one of the top stars in the company by next year.

"Yeah I think he's I think he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago you asked me 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said 'He's going to be the guy just wait,'" Bischoff said. [8:21 - 8:32]

He added:

"Feel the same way about Bron Breakker by the way. He's going to be right there with him the next generation of superstars right before your very eyes. They're right there. Are they ready? Probably not. They don't have the equity built up yet, that just takes time and exposure but man there's, both of them are on their way." [8:33 - 8:52]

Ever since making their debut on the main roster, both Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker have made a mark in the WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both superstars.

Jacob Fatu breaks silence after the passing of ECW legend Sabu

The Samoan Werewolf is one of the most feared stars on the WWE roster today. He is known to always stay in character, and it's always a rare sight to see him break character. However, Jacob broke kayfabe after posting a message on X/Twitter after the tragic passing of ECW legend Sabu.

Sabu was one of the most influential figures in the world of professional wrestling and inspired many superstars. Paying his respects to the legend, Jacob Fatu wrote a heartfelt message on X/Twitter.

"SABU 🙏🙏🙏," he wrote.

The wrestling world has been in a state of mourning ever since the tragic news of Sabu's passing came out. Fans and wrestlers all over the world have paid their respects to the ECW Legend after his passing.

