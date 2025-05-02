WWE Hall of Famer makes historic announcement; blockbuster matches revealed

A WWE Hall of Famer has made a massive announcement about locking a partnership deal with the Stamford-based company. The collaboration is slated to kickstart later this year.

Mark Henry and All Caribbean Wrestling announced a groundbreaking partnership with WWE ID. A recent press release from the wrestling promotion owned by 'The World's Strongest Man' revealed that a live event at the Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, The Bahamas, on June 28 will mark the beginning of the unprecedented collaboration.

The show will feature several bouts, including WWE ID's first official match in the Caribbean islands, in which Gal Barkay will take on wrestling veteran JTG. Elsewhere on the show, ACW Champion "The Pope" Elijah Burke will defend his title against Prince Agballah. In one of the other major matches, former NXT UK star Aleah James will challenge Kaylia Capri for the ACW Women’s Championship.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE legend Mark Henry opens up about his time in AEW

Mark Henry made his first appearance for AEW in May 2021, four months after he departed from World Wrestling Entertainment. He had a three-year stint with the Florida-based wrestling promotion.

In a recent interview with Poke Scout, the 53-year-old noted that he had a great time in AEW and he wished them well. However, he added that there were a few bad incidents related to his departure from the company. Henry added that although he was not going to talk about it, if AEW brought it up, he would blast the wrestling promotion.

“You know what? I had a good time at AEW despite the fact there were a couple of incidents that I won’t talk about unless they start talking about it. If they start talking about it, then I’m going to blast them because those were issues that related to me leaving. But, nonetheless, I met a lot of really cool people, some unbelievable talent. And I have a lot of respect for people in that organization, and I wish them well!” he said. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Mark Henry signed a WWE Legends deal earlier this year. Only time will tell if the veteran will play an onscreen role in the future.

