WWE Hall of Famer makes in-ring return after 518 days at the 2025 Royal Rumble

A WWE Hall of Famer made her in-ring return for the first time since Payback 2023 at the Royal Rumble. Her return received one of the biggest pops of the entire Women's Rumble match, leading to a good performance.

The Women's Royal Rumble match didn't have too many surprise returns, but the ones that happened, specifically Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus, made a huge impact. Bliss has been away since the 2023 Rumble. That was over 720 days between her two appearances.

After 518 days away from the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return tonight as well, and fans roared their approval.

Expand Tweet

Trending

It was a good performance from Stratus, who eliminated Candice LeRae. However, luck wasn't on her side as Nia Jax found herself in a position to easily eliminate Stratus.

It felt like the Hall of Famer was lost in the mix as the battlefield was completely stacked with all types of superstars - including women from NXT such as Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez.

Expand Tweet

As for Nia Jax, she would end up having one of the biggest moments in Women's Rumble history after eliminating multiple women. She ended the match with eight eliminations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback