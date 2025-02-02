  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trish Stratus
  • WWE Hall of Famer makes in-ring return after 518 days at the 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer makes in-ring return after 518 days at the 2025 Royal Rumble

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:40 GMT
A massive moment (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)
A massive moment (Picture Courtesy: @WWE on X/Twitter)

A WWE Hall of Famer made her in-ring return for the first time since Payback 2023 at the Royal Rumble. Her return received one of the biggest pops of the entire Women's Rumble match, leading to a good performance.

The Women's Royal Rumble match didn't have too many surprise returns, but the ones that happened, specifically Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus, made a huge impact. Bliss has been away since the 2023 Rumble. That was over 720 days between her two appearances.

After 518 days away from the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her return tonight as well, and fans roared their approval.

also-read-trending Trending

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

It was a good performance from Stratus, who eliminated Candice LeRae. However, luck wasn't on her side as Nia Jax found herself in a position to easily eliminate Stratus.

It felt like the Hall of Famer was lost in the mix as the battlefield was completely stacked with all types of superstars - including women from NXT such as Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez.

As for Nia Jax, she would end up having one of the biggest moments in Women's Rumble history after eliminating multiple women. She ended the match with eight eliminations.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी