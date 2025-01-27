WWE Hall of Famer makes interesting claim about Jey Uso; RAW star responds

Jey Uso is among the most beloved stars in professional wrestling. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently made an interesting claim about the former Intercontinental Champion's popularity among fans.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, The World's Strongest Man said people have chosen Jey Uso. He claimed that the Stamford-based company had not tried to shove the 39-year-old down the audience's throats, something they seemingly did with Roman Reigns.

"He [Jey Uso] is not being shoved down our throats like Roman Reigns was shoved down our throats at the beginning. He is not a part of a group that has people standing behind him helping bully his way in. [It] is because the people have chosen. That means everything when the fans will sign for you and the fans love you," said Henry.

The wrestling legend added that the crowd gets behind Uso every time he enters the squared circle. Henry believes Jey should win a major title before it is too late.

"Man, when he comes into the arena, and the whole crowd is going. When he's taking a** whooping, he never has a pound of mat to get the people to come with him. When he's taking a whooping, they [are] like, 'Get up.' It's like Rocky. He's got it, bro. I don't understand like why anybody would not co-sign for him because he's one of the chosen ones. [...] If Jey got it, the people would go ballistic. It's time. If they don't do it now, it might be too late," Henry added.

You can check out Mark Henry's comments in the video below.

The clip shared on Busted Open's Instagram account caught the attention of The YEET Master. He posted a one-word message in the comments section to describe Mark Henry.

"OG🔥," he wrote.

Jey Uso reacts to praise from Mark Henry [Photo Credits: Busted Open Instagram]

Jey Uso lost a championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. It was the third singles encounter between the two in the last twelve months.

The Ring General entered the contest with a massive advantage over Uso, having defeated him in both the previous matches. The champion put forth an impressive performance to secure a hat trick of wins over the OG Bloodline member to retain his title.

The YEET Master is set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. It remains to be seen how he will perform in the star-studded match at the premium live event.

