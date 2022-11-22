WWE Hall of Famer makes a surprising claim about Vince McMahon's current role with the company (Exclusive)

Despite a news-filled 2022 in the wrestling world, there has been no bigger announcement than Vince McMahon declaring his retirement. WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was full of praise for his old employer and took a surprising stance on his current role.

Following the end of the investigation against McMahon for the "hush money" payments made to an employee, it seemed as though the Chairman and CEO of WWE had to step down. That is what eventually happened, shocking the entire wrestling world.

Sgt. Slaughter, who worked under McMahon through different stints (primarily in the 1990s), told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling that he believes the former Chairman and CEO is still involved due to his knowledge of the business:

"I feel that he's [Vince McMahon] still there and there's no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge of the business [goes]. If it wasn't for his knowledge, a lot of us wouldn't be doing the things we're doing today. I wish him all the best. He's always been a good friend to me. And then he became a boss and then he became a friend again. To me, he was part of my life and is the reason I'm sitting here talking to you, along with Harley Race." (1:14-1:57)

The investigation against Vince McMahon was completed earlier this month

The investigation mentioned earlier against Vince McMahon was done by a special committee within WWE. However, it was reportedly the federal investigations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors that led to him stepping down.

WWE confirmed in a recent earnings report in November that the investigation has been completed:

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

This marked the true conclusion, confirming that McMahon is not returning in any capacity.

