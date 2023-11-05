WWE Hall of Famer makes surprising claim about working with Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Many fans and veterans of the business believe Vince McMahon is not the easiest person to get along with in WWE. However, a Hall of Famer has made a polar opposite claim regarding the legendary promoter.

The name in question is Teddy Long. He worked with McMahon during his lengthy tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut, most notably while he was the general manager of SmackDown. While the 78-year-old may have a strict personality, Long mentioned that he was very easy to work with backstage.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long highlighted McMahon's professionalism and how the latter had a straightforward approach to work backstage in WWE.

"He is easy to work with if you understand him. You know what I mean, you gotta (...) when Vince comes in, all bullsh*t out of the way now. Stop it completely. Everything now needs to be professional. That's what you do. I'd rather [have] him come in and kick my stuff than anybody because if Vince comes and kicks it, if it's good, he is gone. If it ain't good, he is gonna tell you right there, 'Let's do it over.'" (8:34 onwards)

The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled another incident involving Vince McMahon

During his storied tenure with WWE, Teddy Long had a good relationship with the executive chairman of TKO Group. This seemingly led to a few hilarious interactions between them.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former WWE SmackDown general manager recalled when McMahon yelled at him to do his iconic entry dance on the ramp.

"Like I said, I got that from my grandson. He was on a walker, and he'd do like this [gestures his iconic dance] every time we put him in. So I just did start doing it on TV, and one day I got ready to walk out, and Vince yells at me, 'Teddy do that dance!' and I am like what dance? And he starts doing it." (4:29)

Teddy Long had a memorable run in WWE, as he shared the screen with several top names in the business, including The Undertaker. It remains to be seen whether he will return to the company's programming soon.

