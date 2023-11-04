WWE veteran recalls being yelled at by Vince McMahon to dance on the show (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently recounted the story behind his iconic dance during his entrance, as well as a moment when he got berated by Vince McMahon.

The Hall of Famer is Teddy Long, who had previously served as a General Manager of SmackDown. One of the most memorable parts of his character was a rather jovial dance he did during his entrances. The dance was so well-recieved by fans that even Vince McMahon made sure that Teddy continued the tradition during all his entries.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled a particular incident with Vince McMahon in WWE. He also revealed that the iconic dance was inspired by his grandson.

"Like I said, I got that from my grandson. He was on a walker, and he'd do like this (gestures his iconic dance) everytime we put him in. So I just did start doing it on TV, and one day I got ready to walk out, and Vince yells at me 'Teddy do that dance!' and I am like what dance? And he starts doing it." (4:29)

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about Vickie Guerrero

Teddy Long's career in the pro-wrestling business has brought him in contact with several veterans, including another former General Manager, Vickie Guerrero.

In the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer talked about Dominik Mysterio's performances reminding him of Vickie. He also talked about how impressive Stephanie McMahon was as a WWE General Manager.

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good." [2:53 onwards]

Vickie Guerrero was last seen on screen during her time in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for her in the future.

