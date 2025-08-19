WWE Hall of Famer Makes Unexpected Return on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 19, 2025 02:21 GMT
A WWE Hall of Famer returned on RAW. She got involved in a brawl.

Two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch and told the Women's Intercontinental Champion that she was disappointed in her. The segment quickly turned heated and ended with Lynch attacking Bella. Following the segment, Becky was confronted backstage by Natalya and Maxxine Dupri. The Man volunteered to defend her title against Maxxine Dupri the following week.

Last week on the red brand, Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri. Following the match, Natalya stepped into the ring to check on Maxxine when The Man attacked her.

Tonight on RAW, Becky Lynch defended her title against Natalya. The WWE veteran put on a tough fight but eventually tapped out to The Man. The Women's Intercontinental Champion didn't relinquish her hold even after the match ended, forcing Maxxine to push her off Natalya. The Man then attacked Maxxine, as well. Nikki Bella then came running down to the ring to brawl with Lynch. The Hall of Famer was able to hit the Rack Attack 2.0 on Becky.

Bully Ray Wasn't Happy With Becky Lynch's Segment With Nikki Bella on WWE RAW

Two weeks ago, when Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella came face-to-face, they left no stone unturned as they took personal shots at each other. The Man even brought up Nikki's previous relationship with John Cena, which got a huge reaction from the fans.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that he wasn't fond of the segment as Nikki looked uncomfortable due to the fans' reactions. He also claimed that she was buried in the segment.

"Nikki looked uncomfortable, because the reaction was so overwhelming and Nikki had to admit, 'Yeah, you got me and then try to come over the top with, 'But why don't you meet me in a wrestling match.' They left her dead in the water last night. Just for the pop. The heel buried the babyface," he added. [From 3:08-3:37]

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter in this storyline is.

