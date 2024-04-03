WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has given The Rock his next big money-making idea

The Rock is one of the wealthiest people on planet Earth. With an estimated net worth of $800 million, very few have the kind of money he does. But, how did The People's Champ get all this money? It all has to do with his box-office success in Hollywood and his incredible business acumen.

Dwayne Johnson owns several profitable businesses and is always looking to add to his portfolio. Well, he may have just got a great idea from WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley. The Hardcore legend and The Rock go way back. To say they are friends would be an understatement. After all, they shared an incredible connection during their time together as the Rock 'n' Sock Connection during the Attitude Era.

So, looking out for one another as friends do, Foley has an idea for The Brahma Bull, which could earn him quite a bit of cash. Recently, the former Mankind reacted to The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes from last week's episode of RAW. Specifically, the part where he "laid the smackdown" on The American Nightmare. It is here that Foley believes there is money to be made. As he watched The Final Boss cover his belt with Rhodes' blood, he suggested that it be sold on eBay.

"I definitely want to advise The Rock to put that weight belt up on eBay. That'll go for a lot of money! If a vintage Dude Love shirt is going for $500, yeah the belt with Cody's blood on it..." said Mick Foley. [From 04:47 to 05:02]

To be fair, Mick Foley makes a great point. Wrestling memorabilia is one of the biggest sellers in the sports memorabilia business. So, if said belt with Cody Rhodes' blood were to ever be put up for sale, it would surely rake in a lot of money.

Cody Rhodes has compared The Final Boss version of The Rock to Hollywood Hulk Hogan

It's safe to say that Cody Rhodes isn't the biggest fan of The Rock right now. After all, it's now two weeks in a row that he has suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Final Boss. However, even if he doesn't like him, he does have a lot of respect for him.

Recently, The American Nightmare made an appearance on ESPN's First Take. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, Rhodes sat down with Stephen A. Smith and Christine Williamson to promote the event.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner was asked about Johnson's return to pro wrestling, and stepping out of character for a moment, he hyped up "The Final Boss" version of The People's Champ. In fact, he even compared this new heel version of Rock to Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

At the end of the day, regardless of what happens in the ring, Cody Rhodes knows that he is dealing with a legend. And, even The Final Boss knows that The American Nightmare is no slouch. This story has been an incredible ride, but come Sunday, no matter who wins, it finally comes to an end.

