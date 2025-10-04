WWE Hall of Famer mocks reports over his Jade Cargill remark

A WWE Hall of Famer appears to have mocked reports surrounding his remark over Jade Cargill. Last week on SmackDown, Cargill was involved in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.
The match ended in confusion, which included a botched finish. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the botch and said there was a lot of miscommunication. He mentioned that Cargill was fresh off her run in AEW, where she "probably didn't learn a whole lot."
Notably, Cargill last competed in AEW in September of 2023, and a report from Fightful Select noted that several talents in WWE, AEW, and TNA were confused by Booker T's remark. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has seemingly mocked those reports with a post on X/Twitter.
"#BREAKINGNEWS According to sources several talent in WWE, TNA and even AEW are baffled people still believe what they read online," he wrote.
This appears to be a dig at online reports, with Booker T hinting that fans should not believe everything that they read online.
Toward the end of the WWE Women's Title match, Cargill hit the Eye of the Storm on Jax and went for the cover, only for The Irresistible Force to kick out before Stratton could break the pin. The Buff Barbie then covered Jax, but the referee only counted two despite Jax not kicking out, creating an awkward situation.
Jade Cargill was involved in another incident during the match
At one point in the match, Nia Jax tossed Jade Cargill on the steel steps, resulting in the former AEW star being cut just above her eye and bleeding.
While WWE officials tended to Cargill, she was able to continue the match and even delivered a Samoan Drop to Jax on the steel steps.
Jade Cargill put up a valiant effort in the match, but the entire contest was overshadowed by the botched finish.
