Booker T recently made some bizarre remarks about Jade Cargill and her jump from AEW to WWE. Now, an update has emerged revealing how wrestling talents have reacted to the NXT commentator's statement.

Ad

Jade Cargill finished up her time in All Elite Wrestling in 2023, and made her in-ring debut in WWE as part of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, the powerhouse has been regularly featured on the Stamford-based company's television programming, and has enjoyed quite a successful run there, holding tag team gold alongside Bianca Belair and recently winning this year's Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Last week on Friday Night Smackdown, Jade competed in a Triple Threat Match also featuring Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton for the latter's Women's Championship, but was unsuccessful in winning the belt.

Ad

Trending

The aforementioned three-way title bout unfortunately witnessed a major error, in the form of a prominently botched pinfall attempt. While addressing the matchup and the "miscommunications" therein recently on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T inexplicably stated that Jade Cargill was "fresh off her AEW run", further claiming that the former TBS Champion had not learnt "a whole lot" in the Tony Khan-led company.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Fightful Select has now reported that wrestlers from across the industry have expressed confusion over Booker's remarks regarding Cargill. The 33-year-old star last competed on AEW television in September of 2023, and has wrestled more matches for WWE over the past two years than she did during her All Elite Wrestling stint.

Ad

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Talent from all over the wrestling industry said that they were confused by Booker T's comments about Jade Cargill. ​ He said that she was "fresh off of her AEW run" on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. ​ - @FightfulSelect

Ad

Talents' reported reactions over the veteran's comments appear to make sense in light of Booker's error in recalling Jade's career timeline.

What was Jade Cargill's last match in AEW?

At the 2023 edition of AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill successfully retained her TBS Championship against Taya Valkyrie. After the bout, the Florida native issued an open challenge for the title, which was promptly answered by Kris Statlander, who proceeded to defeat Jade, ending her reign as well as her unbeaten win streak.

Ad

Cargill returned after several months to challenge Born Again Kristen in a bid to reclaim the TBS Title. Their rematch took place on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night Rampage, which ended with Statlander retaining her belt.

This turned out to be Cargill's last match in AEW, as she went on to make her WWE debut soon after.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!