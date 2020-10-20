WWE Hall of Famer names John Cena as the greatest Superstar of all time

16-time WWE world champion John Cena rarely appears on WWE television nowadays, due to his busy schedule in Hollywood. The last time we saw Cena was on Night Two of this year's WrestleMania 36, where he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

Critics and fellow WWE peers have often considered Cena as one of the best WWE Superstars and champions of his generation. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle gave Cena a huge pat on the back by naming him the greatest Superstar of all time.

On this day 17 years ago, Cena and Angle squared off in a match at WWE No Way Out 2003. Angle defeated The Cenation Leader by forcing him to submit. WWE posted a video clip of the match on Monday, which Angle later quote tweeted.

In his tweet, Angle wrote that he considers John Cena to be the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He also added that Cena was consistent and dominant in the company for more than 15 years and nobody else has managed to replicate his stint for that long.

One of my favorite feuds. I consider Cena the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. John was consistent and dominant for 15+ years. Nobody has done it that long specifically in WWE. #itstrue https://t.co/s83vsbBHmS — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 19, 2020

John Cena in WWE

In his debut match for WWE, John Cena faced the above-mentioned Kurt Angle on the June 27th, 2002 episode of SmackDown after answering an open challenge. Although he lost in his debut match, he came close to defeating The Wrestling Machine and for his efforts, was applauded backstage by other Superstars, including the The Undertaker.

However, John Cena struggled during his initial phases with WWE and even came close to getting fired. But, Cena persevered and came up with the "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick, which made him incredibly popular with the WWE Universe.

The rest, as they say, is history. Cena went on to win multiple world titles and achieve other accolades throughout his career, on his way to becoming the standard-bearer for the company.