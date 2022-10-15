WWE legend calls Nikkita Lyons a "brick house" and wants to push her to the next level

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his thoughts on NXT star Nikkita Lyons and called the 23-year-old a "brick house."

The Hall of Famer recently joined the NXT commentary team with Vic Joseph. He replaced Wade Barrett, who is currently calling SmackDown with Michael Cole. Booker T did a commendable job on his return behind the commentary desk.

Although the show did not feature a match from Lyons, the young star has been grabbing the limelight with impressive performances. Booker also did not shy away from heaping praise on the 23-year-old.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Nikkita Lyons and said that he's looking forward to pushing her to the next level in NXT. He also noted that the budding star is a "brick house."

"Nikkita Lyons is what we used to call back in the day a brick house," said Booker T. "You can huff and puff, but you ain't about to blow this house down. I'm serious, Nikkita Lyons definitely, I'm looking forward to being there and pushing her to that next level." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Booker T blasts former WWE commentator Jimmy Smith

Former WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith shared some comments following his release from the company, and Booker T wasn't fond of them.

During a recent appearance on MMA on Sirius XM radio, Smith commented on his stint with WWE that he was "pretending to commentate on fake fights." The two-time WWE Hall of Famer responded on his Hall of Fame podcast and stated that it was beyond him how Smith could disparage the job after getting paid to do it.

"When I see his comments after, you know, leaving WWE, it just kind of disturbs me as far as letting guys like a Jimmy Smith into our business ever again. He came in to get paid to do a job, but then to leave the job to want to disparage it is, you know, it's beyond me," said Booker T. [29:20-29:42]

Nikkita Lyons battled NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on the June 28 episode of NXT for the title, but the match ended in disqualification. She last competed on the October 4 edition of the show, teaming up with Zoey Stark in a match against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

It will be interesting to see when the 23-year-old gets another chance at the title.

