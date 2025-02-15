WWE Hall of Famer officially set to team up with Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber

A WWE Hall of Famer came to the aid of Tiffany Stratton during the latest episode of SmackDown. The stars will now team up at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Nia Jax has been on a mission to regain the WWE Women's Title from Tiffany Stratton. Tonight on SmackDown, she finally got her chance when she faced Stratton in a singles match. Trish Stratus was in attendance during SmackDown and was even interviewed during the show.

Jax and the current WWE Women's Champion put on an incredible match. Unfortunately, the bout was brought to an abrupt end when Candice LeRae attacked the Buff Barbie just as she was about to pick up the win. Things were about to get worse for the WWE Women's Champion as Candice brought a steel chair into the ring.

However, Trish Stratus climbed over the barricade and stopped her. She tried to fight off Nia Jax and Candice but they laid her out. To make matters worse, Charlotte Flair came out and chose Tiffany as her WrestleMania opponent.

Moments later, Trish Stratus ran into the Women's Champion backstage. The WWE Hall of Famer suggested they team up against Nia and Candice at Elimination Chamber 2025. Tiffany loved the idea of teaming up with Trish, calling it "Trish and Tiffy time."

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will be able to get revenge on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

