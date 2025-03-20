WWE Hall of Famer open to retiring after facing Roman Reigns in 2025 

A legendary performer recently spoke about being open to facing Roman Reigns in a rematch before calling quits on his WWE career for good by the end of 2025. While talking about his potential retirement opponents, the WWE Hall of Famer also named The Tribal Chief as someone he would like to go to war with.

For those unaware, Goldberg has plenty of history with Reigns as he faced the former Bloodline member in his last match at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Now, more than three years later, the WCW legend is gearing up for his retirement match sometime this year. Naturally, this has led to fans speculating about who could be the right opponent for Goldberg before he bids adieu to his career.

The former Universal Champion addressed the same in a recent chat with noted podcaster Ariel Helwani. Goldberg listed a bunch of names, including Roman Reigns, saying he would love to have a rematch with The Tribal Chief.

"I'd love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]. There are so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom, if not there yet, that are possibilities," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

Goldberg on possibly facing Gunther in his WWE retirement match

Back when Gunther called out Goldberg at Bad Blood 2024, it immediately fueled speculation about a potential blockbuster feud between the two stars.

During the interview with Helwani, the WWE legend mentioned that he wouldn't turn down the chance to face The Ring General if the opportunity came his way.

“He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Goldberg was initially expected to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41. However, that didn't happen, and now Jey Uso is gearing up to face the Imperium leader at The Grandest Stage of Them All next month.

