WWE Hall of Famer pays huge respect to The Undertaker; calls him original Paul Heyman Guy

A WWE Hall of Famer recently paid rich tributes to The Undertaker. He even called The Deadman the original Paul Heyman Guy.

Paul Heyman and The Undertaker have a lot of history together. He was by the side of Brock Lesnar during his epic feud with The Phenom. Heyman was also at ringside when Brock ended 'Taker's incredible WrestleMania streak. Moreover, The American Badass is one of the most respected men in the business and he has the respect of Heyman.

Recently, Paul Heyman unveiled the poster for WWE 2K25: Deadman Edition in a clip on social media. He has now reacted to the clip showcasing his respect for The Deadman. He also called 'Taker the original Paul Heyman Guy and wished him for his birthday.

"1 - I will always respect @undertaker... and so should everyone else, both from a @WWE fans' perspective and also have #RESPECT for the (dead) man himself. 2 @WWEGames #WWE2K25 did a helluva job with this. My compliments. 3 - I call to your attention the fact that by his own admission, #Undertaker is an old school and very original #PaulHeymanGuy. 4 - I would be remiss if I didn't offer a very Happy Birthday (and many happy and healthy returns) to #Undertaker. 5 - I would also be remiss if I didn't just casually drop in the self-congratulatory note that MY CLIENT ... 🤬."

Check out his tweet here:

Jim Ross claimed that The Undertaker didn't have chemistry with Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker faced several top stars during his time in the WWE. One of his most formidable opponents was Stone Cold Steve Austin. The two men clashed over the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 1998. However, despite the in-ring skills of both men, some felt this match was underwhelming.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that Austin wasn't happy with his match. He further claimed that the megastars didn't have much chemistry in the ring but he is still puzzled as to why that was the case.

"Yeah, it was pretty apparent, he [Steve Austin] wasn't happy with how the match went," Ross said. "And you're right, as much as I love The Undertaker, and I do, Mark Calaway's a friend, he's always been a friend, he's a friend today. I'm a big Mark Calaway mark, no pun intended. I wish it had worked out better. They just didn't have the chemistry, as you mentioned, that you wanna see. I don't know why that was." [1:26:28 – 1:27:02]

It will be interesting to see when The Undertaker makes his next onscreen appearance in WWE on the weekly shows.

