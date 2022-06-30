WWE Hall of Famer picks Alexa Bliss as his favorite to win Money In The Bank 2022

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has picked his favorite to win the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match this year, and it's none other than Alexa Bliss.

Layfield is a decorated legend and a Grand Slam Champion in his own right. He was also a commentator in the company for a long time. The Texan was part of the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Alexa qualified for the ladder match alongside Liv Morgan by winning a tag match against Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H on the June 13 episode of Monday Night RAW. The two will compete against Asuka, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi at the Money In The Bank premium live event on July 2.

John recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he was asked whether he has a favorite going into the match, to which he said:

"Alexa Bliss, I do have a favorite. She's always found ways to rise to big occassions. She's a person who's not a overwhelming presence, as far as size. But she finds a way to win championships, she finds a way to do great things. I just can't wait to see her." (34:17 to 34:35)

Alexa is a five-time world champion, a Women's Triple-Crown Champion, and a former MITB briefcase winner in 2018, which she cashed in on the same night.

Alexa Bliss lost to Liv Morgan on this week's Monday Night RAW

Alexa Bliss lost a singles match against one of her Money In The Bank opponents, Liv Morgan, on this week's Monday Night RAW. It was the first time Bliss lost in a singles match in over 270 days

Little Miss Bliss only returned to our TV screens last month after taking three months off for her wedding. She has since qualified for the MITB ladder match and is one of the favorites to win the whole thing. She is holds second place in the betting odds to win the match, according to Unibet.

Although the two had a match on Monday, WWE has been teasing a potential tag team between Alexa and Liv. The two have had friendly backstage interactions and have even cooperated with each other in multi-person matches.

With her championship-laced past, a loss against an up-and-coming talent will not hurt Alexa Bliss' stock. Historically, the briefcase winner usually loses a few bouts before winning the ladder match. Coupled with her betting odds, she has a good chance of winning this Saturday.

