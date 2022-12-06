WWE Hall of Famer picks his best moment working with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin was known in WCW as "Stunning" Steve Austin. He is a former US, TV, and Tag Team Champion whose name is synonymous with the brand's success. He was fired once in1995 while suffering from torn triceps.

Austin made his triumphant in-ring return to WWE in early 2003 after leaving the company in June 2002 due to a creative disagreement. His rematch against RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff was scheduled for No Way Out 2003.

Eric Bischoff was a former WCW Vice President who rose through the ranks to eventually become President. He was instrumental in Austin getting the boot back in '95.

WCW legend Eric Bischoff named his favorite moment with Stone Cold Steve Austin which made him feel grateful to be a part of the star's journey. Eric Bischoff and Steve Austin's careers intersected in the early 1990s in WCW and a decade later in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer answered a fan's question about his favorite Austin-related moment. Bischoff chose the Austin-No Way Out match from 2003.

"Too difficult to separate them. They were ALL a blast. Having a "match" with Steve was a very special moment. The crowd in Montreal was live fire. Steve returning to the ring was highly anticipated. Grateful for that moment," Bischoff wrote.

You can check out the WCW legend's tweet below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin received a standing ovation from the crowd upon his return to the ring in that No Way Out 2003 match. He defeated the then-RAW General Manager without breaking a sweat and won in under four minutes.

Bret Hart has nothing but praises for Stone Cold Steve Austin

Just as Bischoff, Bret Hart holds the Texas Rattlesnake in high regard. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart told Inside The Ropes that his WrestleMania 13 match with Austin was hands-down the favorite clash of his career.

"I would say that my favorite match that I ever had, just everything that went into it, the timing, the emotion, and the storytelling; I think my WrestleMania 13 match with Steve Austin is the best match that I ever had." [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

The Texas Rattlesnake has always evoked warm reactions from his fellow wrestlers. Working with Stone Cold Steve Austin remains a career highlight for many from his generation.

