WWE Hall of Famer picks Roman Reigns as the best male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

Booker T has picked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the "Male Wrestler of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief has been in the form of his life since August 2020, when he captured the Universal Championship. Last year at WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Since then, Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain in wrestling, taking down all his opponents, regardless of who steps up to him.

His string of matches in 2022 against the likes of Drew McIntyre, The Beast Incarnate, Matt Riddle, Logan Paul, and others have been phenomenal, to say the least. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T picked The Tribal Chief as his choice for the "Male Wrestler of the Year."

"My Male Wrestler of the Year - Roman Reigns," said Booker T. (0:11 - 0:16

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Booker T picks Will Ospreay as the International Superstar of the Year

While Roman Reigns and other performers from WWE and AEW made waves in the USA, plenty of other talents were killing it across the globe. Be it Japan, the UK, Mexico, or other countries, there was no shortage of athletes delivering big inside the ring and entertaining the fans.

Among these performers, Booker T picked NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay as the "International Superstar of the Year."

"Best International Superstar goes to Will Ospreay," said Booker T. (0:58 - 1:04)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.75



- WON Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy (IWGP US Championship) @ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.75- WON Will Ospreay vs Orange Cassidy (IWGP US Championship) @ AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.75- WON https://t.co/kz2Sygyuec

The 29-year-old had countless classics in 2022, including a few in AEW as well, one of them being against Orange Cassidy at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door.

