WWE Hall of Famer pitches hairstyle change for new SmackDown General Manager

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made a huge announcement last week when he introduced the new General Manager of SmackDown on the Friday night show. Now, a Hall of Famer has suggested the newly appointed GM to change his hairstyle.

The name in question is the three-time WWF Women's Champion Madusa. The latter made his first appearance on WWE TV on SmackDown last week. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion reportedly was brought to the August 7, 2023, episode of RAW to work as a backstage producer.

Madusa took to her Twitter account to share the most hilarious piece of advice to the newly appointed General Manager. While sharing a post featuring all the authority figures and big names from both brands, she stated that Nick Aldis should also shave his head just like Adam Pierce and Tripple H, the other two authority figures shown on the poster:

"I think Nick should shave his head too!🤷‍♀️😂," she wrote.

You can see the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis will be a great asset to WWE. Being an exceptionally gifted talker, he will do justice to his role. The former TNA star is also a great in-ring worker. If required, he can put a show in front of a large audience.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell talks about a potential in-ring appearance for Nick Aldis

Considering the talent possessed by Aldis, it won't come to anyone's surprise if WWE puts him inside the squared circle in the future. The 20-year veteran has worked in numerous promotions worldwide.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised the newly appointed SmackDown GM. Mantell feels that the Stamford-based company would build to Nick's in-ring debut and only use it for a special occasion:

"I don't think they are going to put him in the ring, but they could put him in the ring for a special occasion. He gets one of those babyfaces really pissed off, or he gets to not liking one of the top babyfaces, and they keep talking to him, and they pull them apart, and they could do a lot of things like that. That's just another instrument they can use for the whole car. But I like putting Nick Aldis; he is a great talker," he said.

What do you think will be the ideal storyline for Nick Aldis' in-ring debut? Sound off in the comments section below.