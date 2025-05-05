  • home icon
  • WWE Hall of Famer points out major flaw with John Cena's heel run

WWE Hall of Famer points out major flaw with John Cena's heel run

By Ankit Verma
Modified May 05, 2025 20:07 GMT
John Cena on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
John Cena on SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar John Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Wrestling veteran Kevin Nash recently spoke about a major flaw with The Cenation Leader's run as a bad guy.

Ever since the 17-time World Champion turned to the dark side, parallels have been drawn between him siding with The Rock and Hulk Hogan turning heel and joining the nWo in 1996. The Hulkster also talked about the same recently and claimed his villainous run was better.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash noted that he agreed with Hulk Hogan's assessment. The WWE Hall of Famer reasoned that John Cena's heel turn came with an expiration date as the latter is slated to retire from in-ring competition by the end of 2025.

"I've already stated that this Cena turn has an expiration date, so I think that changes a lot. He stands there and goes, 'You have me for 27 more appearances, and then it’s over with.' It doesn’t have the same feel of, 'I’m going to make your lives miserable forever,'" he said. [From 1:04:01 to 1:04:26]
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

You can check out the video below for Kevin Nash's comments:

youtube-cover
John Cena's upcoming clash is being advertised as 'One Last Time'

John Cena backed his Men's Elimination Chamber Match win by defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41's Night Two to secure the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, long-time rival Randy Orton showed up the following night on RAW and took him out with an RKO.

After a verbal back-and-forth between the two veterans on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE officially announced a championship clash between Cena and Orton for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

The wrestling promotion has been touting the bout as the last-ever match between The Cenation Leader and The Apex Predator.

While John Cena won the record 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41, Randy Orton is chasing his 15th to get past Triple H on the list of most world titles, only behind Cena and Ric Flair. It remains to be seen if he can upstage his long-time rival at the upcoming premium live event.

Will Randy Orton win the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday in his home city of St. Louis? Hit Discuss and sound off!

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
