"I'm walking down to the announce table" – WWE Hall of Famer points out major issue with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out

WWE legend Mark Henry pointed out his major issue with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the company.

During this week's episode of RAW, the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out after reportedly becoming frustrated with their creative direction.

While speaking on the same topic on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Henry claimed his issue was with the WWE personnel who labeled Banks and Naomi's actions "unprofessional."

"My issue was not even with the walkout, my issue was not even with the disagreement, or the disclaimer. My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional because I'm going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I'm working on that show, I'm walking down to the announce table and I'm going to say, 'Hey, you stay professional. Do your job and then I won't have to walk down here to the ring to tell you to not do that again.'" (from 28:25 to 29:12)

In this week's episode of SmackDown, WWE announced that Banks and Naomi were suspended indefinitely. The Boss and The Glow have also been stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Additionally, Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that a tournament would be held to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

Corey Graves recently addressed the Sasha Banks-Naomi walkout situation

Moments after the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation transpired on RAW, commentator Corey Graves said the two stars behaved "unprofessionally." It led to several members of the WWE Universe criticizing him on social media.

Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE

That I’m taking it personal Believe this timeThat I’m taking it personal Believe this time That I’m taking it personal ⭐️ https://t.co/4LuSgUMSRy

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, the former NXT in-ring talent further addressed the situation:

“There are speculations and rumors all over the place. I was on the air when it went down. I only know the information that was provided to me. In the days since, while everybody continues to speculate, I don’t have any more information. I don’t know enough about the circumstance or the situation or which side did what.”

