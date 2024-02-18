WWE Hall of Famer points out The Rock's mistake while acknowledging Roman Reigns on SmackDown 

The Rock's return to WWE has completely changed the Road to WrestleMania 40 after he turned heel and aligned with The Bloodline. Meanwhile, a Hall of Famer pointed out The Great One's mistake while acknowledging The Tribal Chief.

Earlier this month, The Rock returned to WWE and aligned with Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes disrespected The Bloodline during the WrestleMania Kickoff press event. On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Great One showed up and joined the faction.

However, Johnson did something strange while acknowledging The Tribal Chief at the show's end. Today, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) pointed out the mistake made by The Rock as it was a different sign than the usual one used to acknowledge the faction:

"This is NOT the proper hand gesture when acknowledging OUR Tribal Chief. What do YOU make of this? Hmmmm…🤔 #SmackDown @BustedOpenRadio"

WWE Veteran talks about The Rock aligning with The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown

Fans did not expect The Rock's heel turn as many believed that a match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief would become the main event of WrestleMania 40. However, the WWE Universe voiced their displeasure, and Cody Rhodes got his rematch against the champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell taked about the entire segment that took place in the main event. He also weighed in on when The Rock and Roman Reigns might go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

"That was a good way to end it. They included The Bloodline in the catchphrase and that was a good way to end it... Maybe they do it next week or the week after. We’ll see," he said.

It will be interesting to see how The Rock contributes to the story leading up to WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

