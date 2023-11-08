WWE Hall of Famer posts evidence of 'crime' committed against him by The Undertaker 

The Undertaker is among the most intimidating superstars to have stepped inside the WWE ring. The Deadman had iconic rivalries with a plentitude of big names, including Hall of Famer John 'Bradshaw' Layfield. The latter recently took to social media to showcase the 'crime' committed against him by The Phenom.

The Undertaker and JBL were fierce rivals throughout their careers. They faced off on numerous occasions, including SummerSlam 2004. However, the match ended in DQ after The Deadman attacked Bradshaw with the title belt, which led to the latter retaining the title. However, he kept attacking JBL and even chokeslammed him through the roof of his limousine, resulting in the champion being taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

John returned to WWE programming some days later with a neck brace and a stand to hold a hat above his head. The Hall of Famer recently urged the fans to stop using images from the segment as memes, noting that it is evidence of a crime perpetrated against him by the Deadman.

"I know Twitter (X) can be toxic, but this has caused me nightmares. This is not a picture to be made a meme of, it’s not funny. It is evidence of a crime perpetrated against me by the Undertaker. So please quit using this for your own pleasure and amusement," he posted.

The Undertaker recently showed up on WWE NXT

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. However, the legend is well past his glory days and is no longer an active in-ring competitor.

The Deadman has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming since hanging up his boots. He was present on RAW is XXX earlier this year, where he was involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

The 58-year-old also showed up on NXT for the first time last month and delivered a Chokeslam to Bron Breakker.

The Phenom was recently seen with Vince McMahon in Saudi Arabia. The duo attended the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

