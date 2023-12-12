WWE Hall of Famer praises Baron Corbin; former Champion reacts

A WWE Hall of Famer recently praised Baron Corbin for his outstanding work, to which the latter also reacted. The name in question is Bully Ray.

Corbin returned to NXT on May 30 this year following a dismal run on the main roster. Although he has yet to win a title on WWE's developmental brand, the 39-year-old has impressed the fans and fellow wrestlers with his character work and in-ring ability.

The former United States Champion's last in-ring action was against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at the NXT Deadline premium live event. The two wrestlers went back and forth in a highly physical bout that ended with the champion standing tall and retaining his championship.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Mark Henry praised Corbin for his outstanding work since showing up on the white and gold brand. A Twitter user pointed out the same for the podcast to further laud the former King of the Ring winner. Bully Ray reshared the tweet and stated that Corbin has earned all the praise going his way.

"@BaronCorbinWWEEARNS every last ounce of praise we give him. A complete asset to @WWENXT," Bully Ray wrote.

Baron Corbin responded to the WWE Hall of Famer's words for him with a folded hand emoji. You can check out the entire Twitter thread below:

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin pens down an emotional note for his late pet, Xander

Baron Corbin recently shared the news of his dog's demise on Instagram. The former Money In The Bank winner posted multiple images of his late pet.

Along with the pictures, Corbin also penned down an emotional message. Stating that the entire family will miss the late one, he thanked Xander for being the best.

"Big man Xander left us yesterday and it has crushed our world. He was a best friend, companion, protector, pain in the butt, supportive, bed hog, funny, and so many more things but most of all he gave you unconditional love 24/7. Him and my children shared a bond like no other. We will all miss everything about him even his horrible breath when he liked your face. Hopefully where ever his spirit has gone they serve a5 steak bc he can be a little bougie. I could write and write and turn this into a novel about him, but I will just say thank you for being the best dog to us for nearly 10 yrs!!!! There will never be Another Xander!!" Corbin wrote.

Do you wish to see Baron Corbin back on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

