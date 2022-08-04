"I thought they did a great job" - WWE legend praises Triple H's creative after SummerSlam

Triple H's first premium live event as head of creative is in the books with WWE SummerSlam.

The event was well received by wrestling fans and many are still buzzing from the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

At Summerslam, we saw several superstars returning to the promotion as well, including Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY (Io Shirai) and Edge. The hype after Summerslam continued into this week as Monday's episode of RAW garnered the most viewers for the red brand in over two years.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed about SummerSlam on a recent episode of his Grillin' JR podcast, Jim praised Triple H and said that the talent really stepped up for the event.

“I watched it from start to finish. I enjoyed it; I thought they did a great job. I enjoyed the show, and hats off to Triple H and his staff for circling the wagons as quickly as they did, coming up with an outstanding effort on pay-per-view. Their talents stepped up. A lot of the younger guys and other guys stepped up, and it’s always encouraging to see that happen. In any event, it’s been a good week to be a wrestling fan starting for me on Saturday night and then Sunday night with [Ric Flair’s Last Match].” H/T to Wrestling Inc.

Triple H claims that WWE will reach new heights by working with talent like Logan Paul

Logan Paul defeated The Miz at SummerSlam and was once again impressed many fans with his in-ring work. He revealed during Monday's edition of RAW that he has signed a multi-year contract with the promotion.

The Game recently joined Logan's Impaulsive podcast and discussed how Logan has the passion for the wrestling business that they are looking for. Triple H added that working with people like Logan Paul could potentially take the promotion to places that "they haven't even thought of yet."

"For me, thank you for the passion, not everybody has it. Some people come in here differently and you have it and thank you for having it and I look forward to it. We're gonna take WWE to places it's never been and how we're going to partially do that is by working with people like you that can help us places that we haven't even thought of yet, for sure, and vice versa," said Triple H. [1:12:20 – 1:13:39]

Are you excited for the new direction of WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

